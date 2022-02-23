ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Chemical Surface Treatment Market by Chemical Type, Base Material, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

According to the new market research report "Chemical Surface Treatment Market by Chemical Type (Cleaners, Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings), Base Material (Metals, Plastics), End-use Industry (Transportation, Construction, General Industry), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022″, The chemical surface treatments market is projected to grow from USD 11.18 Billion in 2017...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
USNI News

UPDATED: Russian Navy Cruisers Positioned to Counter U.S., French and Italian Carrier Groups in the Mediterranean

This post has been updated with a statement from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. This post has been updated to correct Monday’s position of RTS Marshal Ustinov. Three Russian guided-missile cruisers have been arrayed across the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to counter three NATO carrier strike groups, causing concern in the Pentagon, a U.S. defense official told USNI News on Tuesday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Chemical Company#Product Market#Emerging Market#Plating Chemicals#Conversion Coatings#Base Material Lrb#Industry Lrb#Cagr
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
morningbrew.com

Russian billionaires are moving their yachts following Western sanctions

Among the Russian sanctions drawn up by Western governments is a pledge to “hunt down” and seize the prized possessions of Russian billionaires—their yachts, mansions, and other property purchased through dirty money. But one of those categories is a moving target, and the target is certainly on...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Shipping giant Maersk considers suspension of all deliveries to and from Russia

"Our preparations include a possible suspension of Maersk bookings to and from Russia on ocean and inland," Marsek said in a statement. The shipping giant said it was "keeping a close eye" on developments regarding Russia's actions. The U.S., European Union, Canada and Britain have all announced sanctions targeting Moscow...
INDUSTRY
dailygalaxy.com

Critics Horrified by World’s First Octopus Farm to Quest for Immortality (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from scientists suggest that instead of huge amounts of hidden matter, some mysterious aspect of gravity could be warping the cosmos to our turbulent brain –energy flow between brain and environment drives the non-equilibrium that sustains life, and much more.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Burn-out cargo ship with luxury cars sinks off Portugal's Azores

LISBON, March 1 (Reuters) - A burn-out cargo ship carrying thousands of luxury cars, including Porsches and Bentleys, has sunk off the Portuguese Azores archipelago neary two weeks after it caught fire, the captain of the nearest port on the island of Faial said on Tuesday. Reporting by Catarina Demony;...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy