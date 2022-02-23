Interactive science exhibits at Boston’s Museum of Science

BOSTON — February Vacation is upon us and a lot of folks are looking for things to do in Boston. The Museum of Science is a great option for kids, with various interactive science exhibits. One of the new exhibits is the New England Climate Stories, where they explore changes in the forest, urban, and ocean ecosystems.

Within this exhibit, you can see how plants and animals are adapting to climate change. Stacey Johnson is in charge of live animals at the museum. She walked Boston 25 through this new exhibit.

“New England is one of the fastest-warming areas of the region. It’s really important to know what humans can do to try and make a change for our climate.”

The exhibit is an immersive experience. You can hear the sounds of the forest and ocean.

You can see the different ways plants and animals are being impacted by climate.

Including urban rats named Fenway, Ashmont, and Kendall — who thrive off of the warmer temperatures in the city.

There are some animals that are not adapting well to the warming climate. New England is known for its seafood. Animals like lobsters have had to move further north because of the warming ocean. You can see and read about these challenges walking through the exhibit.

“Kids are the next generation that can really help us beat climate change we need to start that now and we need to do that for the future. And the kids are our future. We want them to be excited and feel that they can make an impact with change.”

The museum is open 9 AM to 5 PM every day, with extended hours on Fridays. Visitors must follow covid protocols. For the latest on this and other information regarding the museum of science, you can visit their website.

