ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

MAEROSPACE ANNOUNCES FOURTH GENERATION PASE™ RADAR

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Latest Generation High Frequency Surface Wave Radar brings technical advances to the Global Maritime Market. Waterloo, ON - 21 February 2022 - Maerospace Corporation, a global supplier of real-time maritime intelligence via industry leading radar systems and innovative data analytics, is pleased to announce a major enhancement of their PASE™ High...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

EXTON, PA — Omega Flex, Inc.(NASDAQ: OFLX) Chairman and CEO Kevin R. Hoben announced that the Company’s net sales for 2021 and 2020 were $130,011,000 and $105,796,000, respectively, increasing 22.9%. Net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2021, were stronger increasing 12.1% over the fourth quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Moderna's COVID-19 shot generated $6.9 billion in sales in the fourth quarter

Moderna Inc. beat earnings and revenue expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021 after announcing Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine brought in nearly $7 billion in product sales during the final three months of the year. Moderna had a profit of $4.8 billion, or $11.29 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, after reporting a loss of $272 million, or 69 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. The FactSet consensus was $9.96. Moderna reported $7.2 billion in total revenue for the final quarter of 2021, up from $571 million in the same quarter of 2020, which is when the company's COVID-19 vaccine first received authorization in the U.S. The FactSet consensus was $6.8 billion. Moderna said 297 million doses of its vaccine generated $6.9 billion in product sales for the quarter. (The rest of the revenue came from grant and collaboration revenue.) Moderna's stock is down 6.2% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 8.8.%.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maerospace#Maerospace Corporation#Timecaster#Shippable#Api#Maerospace Data Analytics#Maerospace Ceo#Maerospace Hfswr
MyChesCo

Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Latest in Fourth Generation of 600 V E Series power MOSFETs

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) this week introduced the latest device in its fourth generation of 600 V E Series power MOSFETs. Providing high efficiency for telecom, server, and datacenter power supply applications, the Vishay Siliconix n-channel SiHK045N60E slashes on-resistance by 27 % compared with previous-generation 600 V E Series MOSFETs while delivering 60 % lower gate charge. This results in the industry’s lowest gate charge times on-resistance for devices in the same class, a key figure of merit (FOM) for 600 V MOSFETs used in power conversion applications.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Software
WWD

Symrise Expects Sales Slowdown in 2022

Click here to read the full article. PARIS – German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise expects its sales growth will slow in 2022, as a result of the softening global economy as well as the rise of raw material costs and energy prices. The Holzminden, Germany-based producer said Tuesday that it expects sales to increase this year of between 5 percent and 7 percent.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew The company reported that its sales in 2021 reached 3.83 billion euros, up 8.7 percent in reported terms and 9.6 percent...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
UPI News

Scottish woman checks bank account after six decades, $3.35 became $335

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Scottish woman who rediscovered a bank account she hadn't touched in over 60 years was surprised to learn her $3.35 balance had ballooned into $335. Carol Allison, 74, who grew up in the Philippines, said she was visiting her grandmother in Scotland when she was 6-years-old when the older woman helped her open an account at Trustee Savings Bank, which is now TSB.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy