ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Deputies: Man arrested after stealing guns from store, crashing stolen truck into McDonald's

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26frNh_0eMvSgjQ00

A Grand Rapids man is in custody after police say he stole guns from a Kent County store, crashed a stolen truck into the front of a nearby McDonald’s restaurant and tried to steal another vehicle from a customer at a gas station.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an alarm at Al & Bob’s Sports on 68 th Street SW in Byron Township just after 12:30 Wednesday morning.

FOX 17

The sheriff’s office says deputies saw a truck leaving the business at a high rate of speed when they arrived on the scene and attempted to pull it over.

Deputies say when the truck was leaving, the driver lost control and crashed into the front of a nearby McDonald’s restaurant. According to deputies, the driver then ran from the truck and tried to steal a vehicle from a customer at the gas station next door. Deputies were able to arrest the suspect before he managed to steal the vehicle.

FOX 17

The 27-year-old Grand Rapids man was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Deputies say the truck the suspect was driving had been reported stolen from a nearby business.

Investigators believe more than one suspect is involved.

Deputies are now trying to figure out how many guns were stolen from the store.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6125 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Mcdonald#Al Bob#The Kent County Sheriff#Silent Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy