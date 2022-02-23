Deputies: Man arrested after stealing guns from store, crashing stolen truck into McDonald's

A Grand Rapids man is in custody after police say he stole guns from a Kent County store, crashed a stolen truck into the front of a nearby McDonald’s restaurant and tried to steal another vehicle from a customer at a gas station.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an alarm at Al & Bob’s Sports on 68 th Street SW in Byron Township just after 12:30 Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says deputies saw a truck leaving the business at a high rate of speed when they arrived on the scene and attempted to pull it over.

Deputies say when the truck was leaving, the driver lost control and crashed into the front of a nearby McDonald’s restaurant. According to deputies, the driver then ran from the truck and tried to steal a vehicle from a customer at the gas station next door. Deputies were able to arrest the suspect before he managed to steal the vehicle.

The 27-year-old Grand Rapids man was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Deputies say the truck the suspect was driving had been reported stolen from a nearby business.

Investigators believe more than one suspect is involved.

Deputies are now trying to figure out how many guns were stolen from the store.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6125 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

