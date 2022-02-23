Natural Resources Commission To Meet Feb. 27th
SOUTH CHARLESTON, (W.VA.) — The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission will meet in South Charleston on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public and those who attend in person will have an opportunity to make comments. COVID-19 safety guidelines must be followed. A live stream of the meeting will also be available.
The live stream of the meeting will be posted to the West Virginia Department of Commerce’s YouTube channel and will be accessible on WVDNR’s Facebook page. A call-in option will also be available by dialing 1-402-761-0246 and entering 916517367 when prompted for a pin number.
The meeting agenda is posted below.
Meeting Agenda
Call to order: 1 p.m.
Introductions/Acknowledgements
Awards
Review Correct and Approve the Minutes of the Oct. 31, 2021, Natural Resources Commission Meeting
2022 Legislative Update
Trout Unlimited — Comments on catch and release areas
Summary of the 2021-2022 Big Game Harvest Figures
Proposed 2022-2023 Big Game Hunting Regulations
Proposed 2022-2023 Hunting and Trapping Regulations
Proposed 2023 Fishing Regulations
Public Comments
Commissioner’s Comments
Director’s Comments
Next Meeting Date and Location
Adjourn
