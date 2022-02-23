Natural Resources Commission To Meet Feb. 27th

SOUTH CHARLESTON, (W.VA.) — The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission will meet in South Charleston on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public and those who attend in person will have an opportunity to make comments. COVID-19 safety guidelines must be followed. A live stream of the meeting will also be available.

The live stream of the meeting will be posted to the West Virginia Department of Commerce’s YouTube channel and will be accessible on WVDNR’s Facebook page. A call-in option will also be available by dialing 1-402-761-0246 and entering 916517367 when prompted for a pin number.

The meeting agenda is posted below.

Meeting Agenda

Call to order: 1 p.m.

Introductions/Acknowledgements

Awards

Review Correct and Approve the Minutes of the Oct. 31, 2021, Natural Resources Commission Meeting

2022 Legislative Update

Trout Unlimited — Comments on catch and release areas

Summary of the 2021-2022 Big Game Harvest Figures

Proposed 2022-2023 Big Game Hunting Regulations

Proposed 2022-2023 Hunting and Trapping Regulations

Proposed 2023 Fishing Regulations

Public Comments

Commissioner’s Comments

Director’s Comments

Next Meeting Date and Location

Adjourn

