Ronceverte, WV

Mary Catherine Briggs

By WV Daily News
 4 days ago
BRIGGS

Mary Catherine Briggs, 61, of Ronceverte, passed away February 22, 2022 at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

She was born November 5, 1960 in Rantoul, IL and was the daughter of Colette Leger King and the late Aiken L. King.

She was a sales associate with Walmart.

Surviving are her husband, David Wayne Briggs; mother, Colette King of White Sulphur Springs; daughters, Catherine Boone and Sarah Boone both of Ronceverte; sisters, Barbara Cade (Brian) of White Sulphur Springs, Patricia Boothe (George) of Fairlea, and Colette Workman (Nathan) of Auto; brother, Aiken L. King, Jr. (Debbie) of Lewisburg; grandchildren, O’Shea Boone, Dorian Bailey, Delaney Starrett, Tatum Starrett, and Donovan VanBuren; and special friends, Kimberly Harrington and Katrina Smith.

Celebration of life for Mrs. Briggs will be March 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Pastor Louie Moyer officiating.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Lewisburg, WV
