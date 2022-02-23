ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Arsenal could line up against Wolves after Arteta hints at position change for Smith Rowe

By Anthony Chapman
 4 days ago

EMILE SMITH ROWE could be set for a bold new position when Arsenal face Wolves tomorrow.

The crunch clash at the Emirates may have a huge say in this season’s top four race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IobIB_0eMvRzIC00

And the match could see Smith Rowe deployed for the first time as a ‘false nine’.

The Gunners ace, who usually lines up out wide or as a midfield playmaker, netted his 10th goal of the season in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Brentford.

But boss Mikel Arteta reckons Smith Rowe is good enough to lead the line on his own.

Arteta declared: “He can play as a left winger, he can play as a left attacking midfielder, right attacking midfielder, and he can play as a nine - very, very well I think.”

Should Smith Rowe indeed line up in attack tomorrow, that would see goal-shy Alexandre Lacazette drop out.

But with a fully fit squad available, Gabriel Martinelli could be set for a reprieve after serving his one-match ban last weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Vwn6_0eMvRzIC00

Bukayo Saka is sure to keep his spot on the right ahead of Nicolas Pepe.

And in midfield, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey could bomb forward with Granit Xhaka marshalling as an anchorman.

Kieran Tierney, Ben White and Gabriel are also set to remain in the XI.

But Takehiro Tomiyasu could return in place of Cedric at right-back, while Aaron Ramsdale will keep his spot in goal.

However, Arteta may wish to not change a single thing from the win against Brentford.

That would see Smith Rowe stay on the left wing ahead of Martinelli, with Lacazette playing as a more traditional striker.

And Cedric could stay at right-back, while Odegaard would operate further forward in the No10 role with Partey deeper alongside Xhaka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5MCL_0eMvRzIC00

⚽ Get all the latest Arsenal news, updates and transfer gossip with our live blog

