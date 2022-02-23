ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Gary Waldhorn obituary

By Susan Baillie
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Gary Waldhorn and Dawn French in Vicar of Dibley Photograph: Comic Relief/Getty Images

In addition to his screen and stage roles, Gary Waldhorn created wonderful comic characters on the radio. In Jennifer Phillips’ Radio Cars (BBC Radio 4, 1991-93) he played the boss of a car firm, with the cast including Harriet Walter. His role as Desmond, the theatrical agent in Paul Mayhew-Archer’s An Actor’s Life For Me (Radio 2, 1989-93), starring John Gordon Sinclair as a hapless actor, Robert Wilson, and Caroline Quentin (later Gina McKee) as his girlfriend, makes the most of his fruity tones – never quite getting Robert any good roles while patronising his acting ability. The series has since resurfaced on Radio 4 Extra.

The Guardian

