Note brought to Las Vegas school by girl leads to discovery of sibling's body

A note brought to a Las Vegas elementary school Tuesday morning led to the discovery of a preschool-age boy's body.

Las Vegas police said a note that a teacher received from an elementary school girl written by her mother triggered an investigation that led police to find her brother's body in a freezer.

"That note indicated that the mom was being held against her will," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters Tuesday. "She also stated that she did not know the whereabouts of her preschool-aged child."

Police say that after conducting surveillance on a home on Saddle Brook Park Drive, they arrested the mother's boyfriend, described as a Hispanic male in his late 30s, according to Spencer.

In an interview with the child's mother, she indicated she had not seen her son since Dec. 11 and feared he might be dead.

"During the course of that interview, she described that she had undergone abuse by her boyfriend, who she lived with, and had been inquiring about the whereabouts of her child," Spencer said.

Spencer said police obtained a warrant to search the house, where they found the boy's body in a freezer in the garage. Police believe the boy has been deceased since December.

The boyfriend was arrested on kidnapping charges, but an additional charge of murder is forthcoming, according to police.

"I also urge anybody who is going through situations where you feel that you cannot handle a child, you can bring that child to a hospital, you can bring that child to a fire station, you can call 211," Spencer said. "There are a lot of resources out there so we are not out here discussing such a tragic situation that I'm talking about right now."

Spencer said the investigation is ongoing and that police have "a lot of questions that we do not have the answer to."

He also indicated that the girl was placed with other family members with the assistance of Child Protective Services.