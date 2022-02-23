ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago PD’ star details dramatic water rescue scene

By Stephanie Thompson
 4 days ago

(NBC) — NBC’s “One Chicago” returns Wednesday with new episodes for all three dramas.

“Chicago PD” caps the night off with an episode spotlighting one of its characters in a life or death rescue situation.

For detective Hailey Upton, who is played by actress Tracy Spiridakos, going out for a simple jog quickly evolves into something much bigger when she witnesses a car drive over a bridge into the Chicago River.

“It was all around just a really, really amazing, amazing experience,” said Spiridakos.

Upton winds up jumping into the frigid river to try to rescue the occupants which — from a TV perspective — is even more complicated than it sounds.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6qnZ_0eMvQs0U00
    CHICAGO P.D. — “Still Water” Episode 913 — Pictured: Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yXbJ_0eMvQs0U00
    CHICAGO P.D. — “Still Water” Episode 913 — Pictured: Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAflg_0eMvQs0U00
    CHICAGO P.D. — “Still Water” Episode 913 — Pictured: Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJPpL_0eMvQs0U00
    CHICAGO P.D. — “Still Water” Episode 913 — Pictured: Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seWTR_0eMvQs0U00
    CHICAGO P.D. — “Still Water” Episode 913 — Pictured: (l-r) Amy Morton as Trudy Platt, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzfTX_0eMvQs0U00
    CHICAGO P.D. — “Still Water” Episode 913 — Pictured: Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDv3p_0eMvQs0U00
    CHICAGO P.D. — “Still Water” Episode 913 — Pictured: Amy Morton as Trudy Platt — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrMtx_0eMvQs0U00
    CHICAGO P.D. — “Still Water” Episode 913 — Pictured: Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxuYz_0eMvQs0U00
    CHICAGO P.D. — “Still Water” Episode 913 — Pictured: (l-r) Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)

“I’m more of like a cannonball person,” said Spiridakos about jumping into the water. “So that was probably the hardest part was like, ‘How do I do this and look like I know what I’m doing.’”

Stunt double Kelly Scarangello helped Spiridakos complete the scene.

“Kelly is amazing, said Spiridakos. “My stunt double. So she did the things that I am not capable of.”

But Spiradakos did spend two days in a much warmer water tank for the close-up shots.

“I was surprised myself at how long I could hold my breath, which was good,” said Spiridakos. “ And also opening your eyes underwater. I couldn’t really see much, so trying to gauge where the camera is to make sure that I’m looking close to lens and all that stuff was, was different but a bit more of a challenge.”

And in true “Chicago PD” fashion the aftermath of the rescue takes a twist.

“The whole team has to get involved to, to solve the mystery,” said Spiridakos.

All in a day’s work on the “PD” set.

“You’re hanging out with your friends all day and laughing,” said Spiridakos. “It’s a really incredible job. And I feel really grateful to have that.”

Even if means getting a little wet.

Watch an all-new “One Chicago” Wednesday starting with “Chicago Med” at 8 p.m., followed by “Chicago Fire” at 9 p.m. and “Chicago PD” at 10 p.m., on NBC4.

Winter's end: 2 days left at the Riverscape Ice Rink

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It's the last weekend to put on your ice skates and get moving this winter at Dayton's own Riverscape Ice Rink at Riverscape MetroPark. The park, located at 237 East Monument Ave, opens every year on the Friday after Thanksgiving and stays open until the end of February, the park said […]
What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you've been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn't look like it'll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
Day of Caring Pancake Brunch to help homeless and hungry

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Day of Caring Pancake Brunch event will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27 to help the homeless and the hungry. The Day of Caring Pancake Brunch will be held at the Polk Grove United Church of Christ at 9190 Frederick Pike from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to Day […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

'Jurassic Quest': Dinosaur event at Dayton Convention Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Convention Center is hosting an interactive, family-friendly dinosaur event called "Jurassic Quest" on Sunday, Feb. 27. On Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Dayton Convention Center will be hosting "Jurassic Quest." According to the event, it is touted as North America's "largest and most realistic dinosaur event." […]
Restaurant tips have gotten stingier, Square data shows

(NEXSTAR) – Saying it's been a tough two years for the restaurant business is an understatement. Between shutdowns, supply chain issues and staffing shortages, restaurants have asked customers to help keep business alive and be patient. That patience may be wearing thin, if the amount of tips people are leaving is any indication. Data provided by […]
Want to fly a drone? Air Force Museum hosts drone event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force visitors can watch the final double-elimination bracket of micro-drones and have the opportunity to fly a drone on Sunday. According to the National Museum of U.S. Air Force, the final double-elimination bracket of the top 32 micro-drone pilots will be held from 11 […]
Goats and beer? Local tavern holds fun farm event

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – You've heard of goat yoga, but this local tavern is giving you the chance to enjoy a drink with your favorite farmland friends. Saturday afternoon, patrons at Mack's Tavern get the chance to feed and snuggle with baby goats at the bar, all as part of a collaboration with the Dream […]
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for […]
Sunshine returns to the Miami Valley this weekend

Another unseasonably cold day is in store for the Miami Valley. Sunshine will be on the increase as the day progresses. High pressure will give us a dry weekend. Even more sunshine and milder temperatures are expected on Sunday. TODAY: Increasing sun. Chilly. High 36 TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Low 23 SUNDAY: Sunny and […]
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 577 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. With 577 cases reported today in Ohio, that is the fewest reported in one day since July 26, 2021. From Monday through Sunday, a total of 8,383 cases were reported. That is the fewest […]
Sunny and milder today

High pressure will bring full sunshine to the Miami Valley today. Temperatures will range from about 40 to the north to the mid 40s further south. A weak cold front pushes through tonight and will mainly just be a wind shift. Warmer air surges in on Tuesday. TODAY: Sunny and milder. High 45 TONIGHT: Clear […]
WDTN

Dayton couple brings gourmet cookies to the Miami Valley

Correction: A former edition of this story listed the incorrect date for the ribbon-cutting. The ribbon-cutting was on Feb. 24 and the Grand Opening is on Feb. 25. This error has been corrected. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP Ohio (WDTN) – looking for something sweet?  One local couple is bringing a gourmet cookie store to Washington Township, and […]
DAYTON, OH
