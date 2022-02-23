Buffalo Bills re-sign DB Siran Neal to three-year deal

Update (11:05 a.m.): The Bills have confirmed Neal has re-signed with the team.

The Buffalo Bills have brought back a key depth and special teams piece.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, defensive back Siran Neal has re-signed with the team on Wednesday.

Neal was slated to become a free agent in March. He is the first player Buffalo has inked to an extension this offseason that had an expiring contract.

Per the report, Neal’s new deal has incentives in it. He could earn up to $10.9 million if all are met over the course of the three-year contract.

Neal, a fifth-round pick by Buffalo in 2018 out of Jacksonville State, has only started one game on defense in his career. However, he has forced three fumbles during his tenure with the Bills.

In his four pro seasons, Neal has played in no loss than 57 percent of Buffalo’s special teams snaps in a single season. That’s a big number. Most notably, Neal features as a gunner on special teams.

In 2021, Neal recorded a career-high 12 special teams tackles.

A six-foot tall defensive back, Neal has occasionally appears on the Bills defense in unique roles at times. His bigger size makes him an asset against the run and when covering larger playmakers in the passing game.