Bills QB Josh Allen gets couple of 2022 MVP nods from ESPN roundtable

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen earned multiple nods in an ESPN roundtable that looked ahead to next season.

In a bit of a way-too-early fashion, 12 NFL analysts for the former world-wide leader took guesses at who might win the Super Bowl in 2022 as well as who might win the league’s MVP honors.

Not only did a few mention that the Bills are their pick to win Super Bowl 57, multiple did the same regarding Allen and the upcoming MVP. Of the 12, four selected Allen.

Here’s all four:

Mike Clay, fantasy football writer: Josh Allen, QB, Bills. Allen has been top six in Total QBR each of the past two seasons while often carrying the entire Buffalo offense with both his arm and legs. The Bills are built for another title run, and that will position him for strong MVP consideration. Tristan H. Cockcroft, fantasy football writer: Josh Allen, QB, Bills. I hate that the MVP award is boiling down to near certainty of going to a quarterback these days, not to mention typically those on high-seeded contenders, but this will be one of the most deserving awards among those who fit those criteria. The Bills should be tremendous as a team, and Allen is already right there in the conversation for best player in the league. A 13-4 season (or a season in that range) will give him outstanding odds of an MVP win. Kevin Seifert, national NFL writer: Josh Allen, QB, Bills. There’s reason to worry about Allen’s long-term trajectory, given the punishment that comes along with his physical playing style. But he finished the 2021 playoffs playing at the highest level of his career. That should carry into the near future, especially the 2022 season. Field Yates, NFL analyst: Josh Allen, QB, Bills. Allen finished 2021 on a tear and is firmly entrenched in the conversation for best player in all of football. Buffalo had a stretch of inconsistent play during this past regular season that kept him out of the MVP conversation, but I suspect he will be an annual contender going forward.

In 2020, Allen finished in second place for the MVP Award. This past year, he didn’t receive a single vote. In both occasions, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went on to win the honor.

Despite Allen not earning any vote for the award in 2021, Allen’s still a trendy pick for good reason. The Bills did not win the Super Bowl, but Allen was undoubtedly elite in the postseason. Because of that, he also has some of the best odds from sportsbooks to win 2022’s MVP.

All and all, it’s an exciting time for Buffalo to see their franchise quarterback held in such regard.