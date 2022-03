Michael Scott may no longer call Netflix his streaming home, but the popular service is behind Steve Carell's latest TV project. Space Force, based on the real-life military branch, comes from the minds of Carell and The Office creator Greg Daniels. Given that the actual Space Force is controversial in its own right, and that the show was met with its fair share of criticism when it first premiered, Netflix's astronaut comedy has certainly been the topic of a few conversations. Nevertheless, it has become a popular comedy amongst subscribers, once again resonating with TV fans in its second season.

