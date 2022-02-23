Palm Beach County could experience record tourism in 2022

Travel numbers continue to surge to pre-pandemic levels, which is encouraging news for tourism in Palm Beach County.

Longwoods International, a market research consultant, released a new tracking survey Wednesday that found that 90% of American travelers plan to take a trip in the next six months, setting up for a busy spring and summer.

South Florida's beautiful beaches are postcard views, which is a major draw for tourists. The water and weather are what determine Troy Lowry's livelihood.

"Our business last year and this year is probably 200% from previous years, so I'd say pretty well," said Lowry, the owner of Get Wet Watersports in Riviera Beach.

He said kayaking, paddleboarding and snorkeling tours are now regularly booked.

"It's probably 90% of out of towners," Lowry said.

His small business is reaping the benefits of Palm Beach County's tourism economy, which is rebounding since the beginning of the pandemic.

"We've had a remarkable recovery in 2021 to the level of about 95% of hotel room nights, but when you add the shared economy accommodations, Airbnb, vacation rentals, that actually puts us at the same level as we had in the record year of 2019," said Jorge Pesquera, the president and CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches.

Pesquera said the current outlook is a stark contrast from when the pandemic began, calling 2020 a "time of panic."

"In the grand scheme of things, the Palm Beaches and South Florida, and Florida in general, have recovered a lot faster than a lot of other places around the country," Pesquera said. "People are looking for beach destinations, wide-open spaces, smaller cities with less congestion, and we offer all of those attributes."

All of these factors are pointing to a resurging travel season this year.

"Spring and summer travel look strong for 2022," said Amir Eylon, president and CEO of Longwoods International. "With COVID-19 restrictions and mandates being dropped across the country, most travelers are comfortable with these developments. This wave's data confirms Americans are ready to move on from the pandemic and get back out on the road and in the air."

As COVID-19 cases plummet in the U.S., 71% of travelers said they now feel safe traveling outside of their community, and 23% are planning a trip in the next two months.

Thirty-four percent of American travelers said the pandemic no longer has any influence on their decision to travel.

However, 27% of people surveyed said their personal finances may impact their travel plans as inflation continues to skyrocket.

The survey found that travelers continue to voice strong support for small, locally-owned restaurants and retailers, many of whom were hurt financially during the pandemic.

"If Florida's tourism is doing well, we're going to do the same, which is great," Lowry said.

Tourism supports more than 66,000 jobs in tourism-related businesses such as hotels, restaurants and attractions in the county.

More than 8.2 million people visited Palm Beach County in 2019.

Pesquera said Palm Beach County could experience a record year for tourism in 2022 with projections as high as 8.5 million visitors.

International visitors to Palm Beach County have been affected by the pandemic, but key markets are coming back.

Palm Beach County is now focusing on Colombia, doubling down on promotional efforts and hoping that will also add to the recovery in 2022.