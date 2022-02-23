Local camp offers big adventures

After two days of trekking across the Utah backcountry, the participants of the 2021 Overland Adventure had made camp beneath Factory Butte and the only things hotter than the fiery sunset were the meals they were about to create. It was time for the second-ever Camp Chef Showcase—a competition of sorts with no rules where each participant had a chance to show off their favorite camp meal, whether it was weenies on a stick or a multi-course production. Each chef was to prepare a meal as they would during any off-trail outing, document the process with their own photography, and submit the photos to the Four Wheeler judges. While the judges couldn't taste-test the dishes, each participant filled out a questionnaire with details pertaining to the meal. In the end, everyone was a winner, and the prize was indulging in their own backcountry culinary creations. Here are a few of the submissions from the second-ever Overland Adventure Camp Chef Showcase.

UTAH STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO