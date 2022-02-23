‘Reckless and libelous’: Sioux City lawyer responds to wastewater lawsuit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City has filed a response in the lawsuit by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for actions of former employees with the Wastewater Treatment Facility (WWTF).

In the lawsuit, the city is accused of knowingly disposing of water that had not been disinfected into the Missouri River from May 2012 to June 2015, posing a risk to wildlife and even human lives according to Attorney General Tom Miller. The city is also accused of attempting to keep hiding the operation from the DNR. The lawsuit also claims that the WWTF continued to discharge excessive amounts of chlorine up to August 2021.

The court documents indicated that the city denied these allegations, stating that they were unaware of the actions of two employees and “promptly self-reported” upon discovering their conduct. The city also reported taking ‘affirmative action’ since the separation with the employees.

The city indicated in the court documents that several accusations made by the DNR are “reckless and libelous” and called for the dismissal of the case for reasons outlined below.

1. Failure to state a claim.

2. Compliance with permit.

3. Exhaustion of administrative remedies.

4. Permanent injunction.

5. Laches.

6. Unclean hands.

The lawsuit outlines that the employees Patrick Schwarte and Jay Niday would only disinfect the wastewater when samples needed to be submitted to the DNR. As a result, they were charged and sentenced for crimes relating to the Clean Water Act.

Schwarte was sentenced in November 2020, to two years’ probation for one count of conspiracy and one count of falsifying, tampering with, and rendering an inaccurate monitoring device or method required to be maintained under the Clean Water Act.

Niday was sentenced in April 2021 , to three months in prison for one count of conspiracy and one count of knowingly falsifying, tampering with, and rendering an inaccurate monitoring device or method to be required to be maintained under the Clean Water Act.

