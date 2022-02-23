ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Truck Frenzy returning to Kosciusko

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Food Truck Frenzy will return to Kosciusko on March 1, 2022.

Breezy News reported the event will take place in the parking lot behind Renasant Bank from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. There will also be live music and an inflatable slide for kids.

List of participating food trucks:

  • The Parad-Ice
  • Get Rolled
  • T&J Concessions
  • Small Time Hot Dogs
  • 1883 Smokehouse
  • Mom & Pop
  • Easy St. Brunch Co.
  • Schmidt’s & Jiggles
