Food Truck Frenzy returning to Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Food Truck Frenzy will return to Kosciusko on March 1, 2022.
Breezy News reported the event will take place in the parking lot behind Renasant Bank from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. There will also be live music and an inflatable slide for kids.
List of participating food trucks:
- The Parad-Ice
- Get Rolled
- T&J Concessions
- Small Time Hot Dogs
- 1883 Smokehouse
- Mom & Pop
- Easy St. Brunch Co.
- Schmidt’s & Jiggles
