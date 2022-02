The Batman producer Dylan Clark has revealed a few details about the upcoming Penguin spin-off show that will center on Colin Farrell's new take on the iconic villain. "We’re doing one with Colin [Farrell, as Oswald Cobblepot], seeing Oz rise to power, almost like a Scarface story,” he tells SFX Magazine in the latest issue. "It’s exciting to do something like that just as a standalone, but it speaks to the character and our movie, so that you’ll go back to the movie [and say], 'Oh, I see that backstory there, that line refers to this'."

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO