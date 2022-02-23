Dear Tabby: Is your cat holding a grudge?

As a pet owner, it's our job to look out for their health. Exercise is an important part of that process, but unlike a dog, who we can take for a walk or to run around in a nearby park, knowing how to keep a cat active can be tricky. But keeping Fluffy active is just as important as it is for Fido, as extra pounds can make it difficult for cats to groom. According to Aimee Simpson, medical director of VCA Animal Hospitals, this can also increase their chance of developing conditions like diabetes and arthritis. But an intense diet isn't the best solution: Losing weight too quickly can also put your beloved cat at risk for liver disease. Instead, try placing interactive feeders over his bowl during mealtime, provide plenty of vertical-climbing options, and rotate out toys so he doesn't get bored.
