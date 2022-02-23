Dear Tabby: Is your cat holding a grudge?

I wholeheartedly believe that this is a cat’s world, and we’re just living in it! If you have a cat or two, then you know that they are the true masters of our home, and we are their abiding slaves, tending to their every need, always at their beck and call. They’re the apple of our eyes, and we would do almost anything to keep them happy and comfy, including showering them with cat-friendly products designs! I’m always trying to create a comfortable and interactive living space for my own cats – from a cat couch with an interesting folding mechanism to a skylight-enabled litter box that doubles up as furniture, I’m ready to invest them in all. And this collection of cat products promises to be the investments that do exactly that! They will cater purrfectly to your cat’s every need! Happy kitties guaranteed!

PET SERVICES ・ 9 DAYS AGO