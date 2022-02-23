ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Local News Briefs: Melannis Stevens' trial postponed

The Coshocton Tribune
 4 days ago
Stevens trial continued

COSHOCTON — The jury trial scheduled for Thursday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court for a West Lafayette woman related to a hit-and-run traffic crash in March has been postponed. A new trial date has not been set. A pretrial hearing is at 11 a.m. March 17.

Melannis L. Stevens, 46, was indicted in April with two counts of failure to stop after an accident, fifth-degree felonies, two counts of vehicular assault, fourth-degree felonies, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

In relation to the incident, Jarome L. Starner, 39, of Coshocton was indicted with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He's scheduled to be sentenced on the charge on March 30.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office, Shawn O’Neill and his wife, Robin were struck while riding a motorcycle on Ohio 751, near Township Road 250. Authorities said the motorcycle struck a guardrail and came to rest in a ditch with both riders being ejected.

No write-in filings for primary

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Board of Elections reported no write-in candidates filing for the spring primary by the Wednesday deadline.

The board has also approved all petitions previously filed for the May 3 election. The only competitive race for Coshocton County in the primary is incumbent Robert Batchelor against William Todd Drown for the Republican nomination for judge of Coshocton County Common Pleas Court.

Armstrong makes dean's list

BEAVER FALLS, PENNSYLVANIA — Brian Armstrong of West Lafayette was named to the fall semester dean's list at Geneva College.

Chili open house set

FRESNO — Chili Crossroads Christian Preschool and Kindergarten will have a Paw Patrol open house from 5 to 6 p.m. March 24 at Chili Crossroads Bible Church, 29445 County Road 10, Fresno. Register at chilicrossroads.org/open.

River View holding kindergarten registration

WARSAW — Kindergarten registration for next school year for River View Local Schools will be at 5:30 p.m. April 14 at Conesville, Keene and Warsaw elementary schools.

Parents will complete required paperwork and schedule a time for their child to be screened. Children must be 5 on Aug. 1.

Screenings will be April 28 and 29 at Canal Lewisville United Methodist Church. One must bring a children's birth certificate, immunization records and any applicable custody papers. For more information, call the district at 740-824-9521 or go to the district website.

The Coshocton Tribune

