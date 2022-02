Brenda Stoner founded Pickup to create a technology-focused solution in the difficult and laborious last-mile delivery segment of big and bulky items. The company has grown considerably since its founding eight years ago, and now Stoner is handing the reins to a seasoned executive who will be charged with growing the business. Brian Kava joined Pickup in September 2021 as head of sales and marketing and is now taking the helm as CEO. Stoner will remain with the company focused on innovation.

