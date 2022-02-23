ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Crews work to recover victim from burned bar in Door County

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s24hm_0eMvMRwT00

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — Fire officials are assessing the stability of what remains of a burned bar in Sturgeon Bay as they work toward recovering the body of a person killed in Tuesday’s fire.

Assistant Police Chief Dan Brinkman says they hope the victim can be removed from the rubble at Butch’s Bar without compromising the safety of the investigative team. Brinkman says if necessary, heavy equipment will be brought in to collapse the walls that remain standing around the rubble.

It’s hoped a more thorough search of the scene will then be conducted.

One person remains unaccounted for as a result of the fire that collapsed the roof and second floor of the building.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Red Cross helping victims of Janesville fire, looks for Rock Co. volunteers

JANESVILLE, Wis. — When a fire tore through a Janesville apartment Saturday, American Red Cross volunteers were not the first group on the scene. But that doesn’t mean they won’t have a lasting positive impact. “We’re second responders,” Red Cross spokesperson Justin Kern said Sunday. “The first responders are on the scene, they give us a ring, and we connect...
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Door County, WI
Crime & Safety
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Accidents
Door County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Highway 19 reopens at US Highway 51 near DeForest after crash

DEFOREST, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened at U.S. Highway 51 near DeForest Friday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. At one point, all eastbound lanes were blocked. ﻿ The road reopened around 7:30 p.m. Further details were not immediately available. ﻿ COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
DEFOREST, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Equipment#Rubble#Sturgeon#Accident#Ap#Butch S Bar
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin judge rejects bid by ‘Halloween Killer’ to go free

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has refused to release a man dubbed the “Halloween Killer.”. As part of an ongoing legal battle between Gerald Turner and the state, a Fond du Lac County judge last week ordered the 72-year-old Turner to remain in the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston. The state believes he’s a sexually violent person and should remain locked up.
FOND DU LAC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WIS
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-La Crosse, local police to search for missing student Hamud Faal

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, local police and the family of Hamud Faal will be in Riverside Park Saturday to search for the missing UW-L student. Twenty-five-year-old Faal was last seen early Sunday morning walking alone near Front and Jay streets. The La Crosse Police Department has asked anyone with information to contact them. The search…
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘He did not deserve this’: Mother of man fatally shot outside Beloit Memorial High School wants justice for her son

BELOIT, Wis. — There’s pain every single day for Teresa Jackson, who lost her son four weeks ago. Jackson’s son, 19-year-old Jion Broomfield, was shot and killed outside Beloit Memorial High School on Jan. 29. RELATED: Police issue warrant for suspect in fatal shooting at Beloit Memorial High School. “He was special to us and I don’t understand how a...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: firearms, ammunition, drugs found after search warrant

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say officers found three guns, large amounts of ammunition, cash, and drugs inside a west side home while serving a search warrant Thursday morning. According to a press release, the Madison Police Department SWAT team assisted the Violent Crimes Unit to serve the warrant. It was part of a Sunday evening weapons offense investigation. The...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Department of Corrections to allow in-person visitation again beginning March 1

MADISON, Wis. — As many coronavirus restrictions begin relaxing next week, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections says it will once again allow in-person visitation beginning March 1. In-person visits were most recently limited in December 2021, when the Omicron variant began its spread in Wisconsin. Prior to that, visitations had opened up in July 2021 after previously being shut down...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy