Two years ago today, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Aotearoa New Zealand. Few of us could have imagined the huge impact this pandemic would still be having two years later. As New Zealand enters its third year of the pandemic, we are facing widespread community transmission as an epidemic wave of the Omicron variant sweeps across the country. A majority of New Zealanders may become infected in coming months, but many with few or no symptoms. Australian experience suggests we might see a peak of around 1,100 people with COVID-19 in hospitals during March and April. We have...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 MINUTES AGO