FDA Warns of Pediatric Feeding Tube Strangulation

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Friday that Family Dollar products might contain dead rodent and bird contaminants across six states. “Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public that several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee may be unsafe for consumers to use. The impacted products originated from the company's distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas, where an FDA inspection found insanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, that could cause many of the products to become contaminated,” the government agency said in a statement. “The FDA is working with the company to initiate a voluntary recall.” Family Dollar responded to the FDA warning, writing they are “not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.”

