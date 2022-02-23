ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Warns of Pediatric Feeding Tube Strangulation

By Amanda Pedersen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFDA said it has received reports of two toddlers who died after being strangled by the their enteral feeding tube. In addition to raiding awareness of this issue, the agency said it is also working with manufacturers to evaluate information about the risk in pediatric patients. The feeding tube can become...

