WACO, Tex. — No. 5 Kansas had the chance to claim a share of the Big 12 title on the road at No. 10 Baylor on Saturday but the Jayhawks were unable to claim the conference crown, falling 80-70. KU controlled the game early and established a double-digit lead during the opening 10 minutes. But Baylor finished the half strong. The teams traded blows in the second half but Baylor controlled things down the stretch. With the loss, KU dropped to 23-5 (12-3 Big 12). KU now only holds a one-game lead over Baylor in the loss column with one week of conference play left.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO