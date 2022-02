Parenting is a long game, and mistakes are a big part of it. This is hardly shocking. You know you won’t ace everything, but, in the end, you hope that you did far more right than wrong. As you grow — and watch your kids grow — it’s natural to reflect on the things you could’ve said or done differently along the way. Maybe you missed opportunities to bolster your child’s confidence or failed to make sure your messages were clear. It happens.

KIDS ・ 5 DAYS AGO