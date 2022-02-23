Plunging for a cause

Freezing cold plunges into the ocean can be restorative and provide many health benefits, but most of the 2022 plunge participants did not do their annual plunge for themselves.

The 2022 cold winter season provided an outlet for several local organizations to fundraise for their worthy causes.

In total, four local plunges raised an estimated $450,000 for various organizations including the LADACIN Network, Local Initiative For Troops [LIFT] Fund for Veterans at Coastal Habitat for Humanity, Elks Camp Moore and Joan Dancy and PALS [People with ALS] and Stay Tough, Fight Hard foundations.

LADACIN MANASQUAN PLUNGE MAKES A SUCCESSFUL RETURN

More than 150 individuals excitedly dashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Main Street Beach in Manasquan on a frigid Saturday afternoon in January, making a splash and a difference in support of persons with disabilities.

The ocean water temperature for the 14th annual LADACIN Plunge on Jan. 15 was in the mid-40s, but the air temperature was 19 degrees. Before braving the icy Atlantic, plungers gathered at Leggett’s Sand Bar & Restaurant.

$60,000 was raised for LADACIN Network, which is a non-profit agency whose mission is to provide a continuum of care, including educational, therapeutic, social, residential, and support services to infants, children, and adults with complex physical and developmental disabilities or delays, stated Patti Carlesimo, executive director of the organization. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LADACIN hosted a virtual plunge last year instead of the ocean plunge.

Joseph J. Russell Jr. of Manasquan founded and continues to coordinate the event. His cousin, Elizabeth “Liz” Hartnett, is a client of LADACIN Network, and has inspired his involvement in supporting the agency. Her father, J. Michael Hartnett, was a long-time agency board member and advocate for people with disabilities.

Each year participants are encouraged to dress up in festive costumes to celebrate the day.

“It’s definitely the coldest year. We’re gonna get in there, we’re gonna get out of there [and] we’re gonna raise some money for a good cause,” said Ms. Russell, explaining that in prior years the plunge saw both snow and rain but never temperatures in the low 20s.

“All those years it was in the 30s, so this is by far our coldest year,” she said.

Pipers and drummers of the Friendly Sons of Shillelagh [FSOS] led the plungers with a tune as they made their way to the beach and down to the water.

Scott and Shannon MacDonald expressed their excitement to be attending the plunge.

“It’s always a fun event, and a lot of people show up, which is great. It’s a good cause,” stated Ms. MacDonald. “I’m happy to be here, it’s for a great cause and we’re happy to get everyone on to the beach with the pipes and drums,” added Mr. MacDonald, who has been playing in the pipe band for seven years.

The Manasquan Fire Department, First Aid Squad, Police Department and The U.S. Coast Guard kept a close watch of the participants throughout the plunge.

“It was brutal out there, but it’s for a good cause. I’m all for it, and I went fully in,” said Victoria Flotard of Oceanport who stated that it was her first time doing the plunge. “I’ll be back next year for sure,” she added.

— Reporting by Alissa Deleo

SEA GIRT HOSTS ICY PLUNGE AIDING VETERANS AND HONORING TROOPER

Residents bravely faced freezing waters during Sea Girt’s first Patriot Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 5. Proceeds went to the Local Initiative For Troops [LIFT] Fund for Veterans at Coastal Habitat for Humanity. In addition, proceeds will help Jersey Shore area Veterans with home improvement and housing needs.

The event was also in honor of State Trooper Juan Fajardo, who died last November in a motor-vehicle incident.

The LIFT fund was originally created in 2019 with the Sea Girt 5K. It’s mission is to assist local veterans with home repairs, from commonly needed improvements to installing handicapped accessible amenities.

The event’s main beneficiary was Coastal Habitat for Humanity, an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. It’s mission is “to put love and respect into action by bringing people of all backgrounds together to build and repair homes and communities,” according to its website. Coastal Habitat for Humanity has helped hundreds of Southern Monmouth County since its establishment in 1994.

According to Mike D’Altrui, the head of Sea Girt’s Recreation Commission, over 350 people registered for the event, and a few hundred of those participants took part in the actual plunge. Mr. D’Altrui said that between sponsors, participants and individual donations, the event raised over $30,000.

“It was a cold day, windy, so it was quite frigid,” Mr. D’Altrui said. “But it came out to be a really special event.

“It was a great success, especially for our first-time event,” he continued.

The town assisted the recreation department with the event by providing lifeguards, EMS and “all the things that were needed to put it together.”

— Reporting by Jack Slocum

JOHN SENTNER MEMORIAL PLUNGE RAISES MORE THAN $100K

More than 300 participants dashed into the Atlantic Ocean for the 15th annual John Sentner Memorial Plunge, presented by the New Jersey Elks Association on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Last year, the plunge was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. In its return, preliminary financial reports show the event raised over $100,000, said Elks Committee Treasurer Ann Marie OHare, adding that it was the Elks best plunge yet.

“It was a great day that exceeded our expectations,” she said. “I think people were really excited to be back at Martell’s doing the plunge. To do it live this year made such a difference.”

Following their dip in 40 degree waters, participants were invited to Martell’s Tiki Bar for a celebratory reception featuring a gift auction, a 50/50 raffle, food and drink specials.

“Martell’s service to us was absolutely spot-on. They did an outstanding job,” said Ms. OHare.

Amy Sentner, the youngest daughter of John Sentner, the creator of the plunge and its beneficiary, stated the plunge was well planned and well attended and that she was ‘overjoyed’ to be a part of it.

“The weather was beautiful. The crowd was more than I anticipated due to where we are with COVID. I think everybody wanted to get out and celebrate for a great cause. I’m very pleased by the number of participants that actually jumped into the water as well as the attendees that came to the event in support of a great cause,” she said.

Ms. Sentner noted that she was pleasantly surprised with the amount of funds raised.

“The amount of money was overwhelming. I didn’t expect that we would be able to reach our goal of $100,000 almost in one event. Typically we take over three events to get to that. To actually reach what we think of a net profit of $80,000 just for that one day was overwhelming.”

Ms. Sentner, who is also the advisor to the Elks Plunge Committee, added, ”It went well. Everybody had a good time. Friends that hadn’t seen each other in a long time had gathered together. A lot of people enjoyed winning prizes and supporting local businesses that contributed to the gift auction from the local surrounding areas.”

The plunge was established by the former Elks state president and Wall Township resident John Sentner, who named his fundraiser the Miracle Plunge. When Mr. Sentner died in 2012, the event was rechristened in his honor and has continued annually.

The plunge is a major fundraiser for Elks Camp Moore, a camp in Haskell dedicated to special-needs children. “Everybody just had a really great time and we were able to raise a substantial amount of money for Elks Camp Moore,” stated Ms. OHare.

The primary goal of Camp Moore is to further develop the recreational and social skills of each child. In a relaxed and accepting atmosphere, each camper experiences new adventures, lasting friendships and opportunities that promote independence and greater self-confidence, according to njelks.org.

— Reporting by Alissa Deleo

ALS PLUNGE DRAWS HUNDREDS TO BEACH

An estimated 500 plungers, cheered on by twice that many spectators, gathered at Manasquan Beach on Saturday, Feb. 12 for the 16th annual Valentine Plunge fundraiser for the Joan Dancy and PALS [People with ALS] and Stay Tough, Fight Hard foundations.

Founder Jim O’Neill called it one of the most successful plunges in the event’s history, raising more than $260,000 in donations.

The fundraiser was boosted by a beautiful day in Manasquan for February, with temperatures in the 50s as participants ventured into the surf.

“I know the weather had something to do with it,” said Mr. O’Neill. ”Amen to that because they are looking down on us for sure. We’ve had some crummy weather in the past with this event, but it was a blessing in disguise.”

“The dedication from those with this disease and their families is amazing. Some of these people have been here for 15 to 16 years since our inception. Unfortunately, we lose around ten patients every year, but we also gain ten more. This event will never die unless they cure the disease,” said Mr. O’Neill.

Mr. O’Neill’s brother Tim died from ALS in 2007, at about the time that an annual Special Olympics plunge was moving out of Point Pleasant, leaving an opening for a new plunge event in the general area.

“I saw an opportunity to start one in Manasquan. You don’t have to be an athlete, certain age, or physically fit. You just need the will desire and the stones to do it,” he said.

“Any color or creed, it doesn’t matter because everyone gets touched by this disease. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

According to Mr. O’Neill, the Valentine Plunge has raised more than $3 million in the past 16 years in donations to the Joan Dancy and PALS Foundation, which offers care for people with ALS in Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean, and Middlesex counties.

Other donations are given to Stay Tough, Fight Hard, which provides grants to patients outside of the surrounding counties. According to Mr. O’Neill, these grants provide patients a better quality of life by paying for caregivers, wheelchairs, and the needed equipment for patients.

“When you look at all the things people need, which our donations go to, it makes you want to cry, how bad and debilitating this disease is,” he said. “

“Joan Dancy and PALS provides nurses for people with ALS,” Mr. O’Neill said. “They will hold your hand from the time you get it to when you die. There are different levels to the disease, and hopefully, we find a cure soon, but all our donations go to quality-of-life issues.”

— Reporting by Corey Rothauser