Dua Lipa Models Her Latest Puma Sneaker Collaboration in Track Pants & Socks

By Jacorey Moon
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa unveils her latest collaboration with Puma with her latest Instagram post. The “Don’t Start Now” singer shared a photoset to the platform that showed her modeling the newest sneaker silhouettes from her impending collection drop with the sportswear behemoth.

Although there was no distinct outfit, Lipa did wear a pair of purple track pants in the photoset. She posed inside of a giant Puma bag that featured the brand’s name etched in red and black lettering and a stark baby blue handle.

There were three pairs of shoes in her post. One had a silver and baby pink colorway paired with a semi-white sole. The shoes had a dizzying design of lines strewn across them for a stylish touch. Next, there was an all-pink pair of sneakers that had the brand’s name etched in green with an orange box outlining the tongue. Finally, there was an all-black pair that was outlined in white and had Puma etched in white with the tongue outlined in red.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Lipa has a futuristic and trendy fashion aesthetic that she uses to create funky and different ensembles. For example, recently, we’ve seen her slip into a lace-up top, tights and combat boots for a unique, edgy look. And we’ve also seen her don a cutout mini dress paired with strappy kitten heels for a daring moment.

The “Levitating” singer has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having made her runway debut walking in a show for the Italian luxury label Versace. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Pepe Jeans and Puma.

Click through the gallery to see Lipa’s best red carpet style.

