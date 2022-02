Early voting for the primary elections kicked off Monday, and for the next two weeks, Texans have the chance to help narrow down which candidates will represent each race. "Voters, when they go walk into the polling place will be asked, 'Do you want to vote in the Republican primary or the Democratic primary?' and you have to choose one, not both,” said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University.

