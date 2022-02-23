Florida Blue Alert subject shot, killed during home invasion: FDLE

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The man identified in a Florida Blue Alert Tuesday night was shot and killed during a home invasion, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE issued a Blue Alert for Gregory Ryan Miedema , 33, late Tuesday night shortly after he shot a deputy with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. The alert notifies the public when a law enforcement officer is killed, seriously hurt or missing and the suspect is still at large.

During a Wednesday press conference, FDLE confirmed Miedema was pulled over for a routine traffic stop by Deputy Troy Anderson of the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the deputy Anderson successfully reported Miedema’s license plate, vehicle description, and registered owner, fulfilling the requirements for a Florida Blue Alert, shortly before he was shot.

One of Anderson’s family members told Perry Newspaper the deputy was shot in his jaw, neck, and hand. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett said Anderson is currently in stable condition.

Hours after the Blue Alert was issued, FDLE said Miedema attempted to break into a Dixie County home. When the homeowner heard Miedema trying to break in, they opened fire. Authorities said gunshots were exchanged between the two but Miedema was ultimately shot and killed.

Officials said the homeowner also suffered a gunshot wound, but was released from the hospital shortly after.

“I truly believe he had an evil mindset and his thought process was to kill and destroy innocent people,” Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler said.

FDLE will conduct an investigation for both shooting incidents.

