AARP Fraud Watch: Vacation Scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — AARP says you may get an email or a phone call offering free getaways or vacation renta ls at really low prices. If it seems to good to be true, it could be a scam.

AARP says don’t:

sign up for a travel deal before checking out the company.

assume a vacation rental listing is legitimate because it’s on a familiar website.

pay for a vacation rental by wire transfer or prepaid debit card.

pay a “processing fee” or other advance charge to secure a “free” trip, it’s most likely a ploy to get your credit card information.

AARP says you should:

search the vacation rental address online to confirm it exists and compare pictures.

search for the property and owner with terms like “scam,” “complaint” and “review.”

call the owner and ask detailed questions, if the person insists on sticking to email or gives vague answers, take a pass.

get a written rental agreement and read the fine print.

It is always best to pay by credit card. It gives you the most protection if a deal turns out to be a scam.

