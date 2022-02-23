ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AARP Fraud Watch: Vacation Scams

By Kendra Nichols
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — AARP says you may get an email or a phone call offering free getaways or vacation renta ls at really low prices. If it seems to good to be true, it could be a scam.

AARP says don’t:

  • sign up for a travel deal before checking out the company.
  • assume a vacation rental listing is legitimate because it’s on a familiar website.
  • pay for a vacation rental by wire transfer or prepaid debit card.
  • pay a “processing fee” or other advance charge to secure a “free” trip, it’s most likely a ploy to get your credit card information.

AARP says you should:

  • search the vacation rental address online to confirm it exists and compare pictures.
  • search for the property and owner with terms like “scam,” “complaint” and “review.”
  • call the owner and ask detailed questions, if the person insists on sticking to email or gives vague answers, take a pass.
  • get a written rental agreement and read the fine print.

It is always best to pay by credit card. It gives you the most protection if a deal turns out to be a scam.

