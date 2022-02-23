Police Bodycam Video of Jon Jones' Arrest Shows the UFC Star Headbutt Patrol Car

Damon Arnette, 25, of the Kansas City Chiefs was arrested in Las Vegas Friday night for menacing a parking valet with a gun. The NFL cornerback allegedly tried to access a car without a valet ticket at the Park MGM on Las Vegas Boulevard and then whipped out a gun when he was approached by the valet. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon, as well as illegal drug possession. The Kansas City Chiefs immediately cut ties with Arnette after the arrest. He joined the team less than two weeks ago under a reserves contract, which allows the team to evaluate a player before actually putting him on the field. The tenuous nature of the contract was due, ironically, to a November incident in which Arnette was cut from the Las Vegas Raiders for posting a threatening video of himself wielding a gun. He is set to appear in court Saturday.

29 DAYS AGO