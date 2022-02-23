ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police Bodycam Video of Jon Jones' Arrest Shows the UFC Star Headbutt Patrol Car

By NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBodycam video of Jon Jones' arrest in September shows the UFC star headbutt a police car during a verbal tirade with officers. Jones, the former light heavyweight champion, was arrested in Las Vegas on charges of misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle just hours after he...

