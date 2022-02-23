Police Bodycam Video of Jon Jones' Arrest Shows the UFC Star Headbutt Patrol Car
By NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
4 days ago
Bodycam video of Jon Jones' arrest in September shows the UFC star headbutt a police car during a verbal tirade with officers. Jones, the former light heavyweight champion, was arrested in Las Vegas on charges of misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle just hours after he...
In the past two years since he stepped foot in the Octagon, Jon Jones has made more headlines for his antics outside the cage. On Sept. 24, 2021, Jones was inducted into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame for his classic bout with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 in Sept. 2013. Following the ceremony, “Bones” had a little too much to drink and found himself under arrest in the early hours of Sept. 25.
A body-cam video of Jon Jones’ 2021 arrest has been made public. Jon Jones just can’t seem to keep out of trouble. After being arrested for felony tampering to a vehicle and battery charges stemming from a misdemeanor in Sept. 2021, new body-cam footage from the Las Vegas Review-Journal reveals that Jones did exactly that.
Extended, unedited footage of Jon Jones‘ latest arrest has been released. Last September, hours after Jones was inducted into the fight wing of the UFC Hall of Fame for his 2012 classic against Alexander Gustafsson, he was arrested on charges of battery domestic violence and injuring/tampering with a vehicle. Tuesday, footage of the arrest became public.
