ODESSA, Texas — When natural disasters or severe weather strikes, often times people aren't as prepared as they could be. "It is unexpected and that’s the nature of the disaster so being prepared for that and knowing what your next steps should be puts you way ahead in terms of survival and being able to be resilient. So having that preparedness mindset will make you a better, resilient person to deal with any disaster that happens," said Tracy Austin with the Red Cross.

ODESSA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO