West County boys eliminated by Branson in NCS basketball tourney

(Council Bluffs) The West Harrison Hawkeyes raced past AHSTW with a 12-0 run in the first quarter and won Saturday’s Class 1A Substate 8 Final by a score of 59-55. The Rolling Valley Conference champs led by double figures most of the night, backed by an impressive rebounding performance, scrappy defense, and hot shooting. It was just the third time all season the Vikings had been held under 60 points. Koleson Evans led a balanced scoring display with 13 points, Mason McIntosh had 12, and Mason King finished with 11. Sage Evans was big catalyst with 9 points along with a huge night on the boards. The Vikings had very few second chance opportunities. Six of King’s points came in the first quarter during a stretch that saw West Harrison go from trailing 6-3 to leading 12-6.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO