West County boys eliminated by Branson in NCS basketball tourney

By Greg Clementi, Sports Editor
soconews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 7 seeded West County High School (WCHS) basketball team wrapped up a strong winter campaign on Feb. 18, falling at No. 2 seeded Branson, 62-18 in the quarterfinals of the North Coast Section (NCS) Division 3 playoffs. The loss came on the heels of an exciting opening...

soconews.org

