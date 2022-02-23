ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Changing your personality in 3 months

By Produced by Anna Casey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on The 21st, we talked about something we all have: Personality. Maybe you’re talkative and extroverted, or you’ve always felt a little more shy and introspective. When it comes to agreeableness, do you generally trust other people? Or maybe...

