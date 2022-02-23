Changing your personality in 3 months

We are governed by stories in our lives. What makes up our experience of the world is partially the stories we attach to it, and that also applies to our businesses (and it doesn’t matter, incidentally, if you are an official company owner or not - you still have a “business”). Whether that means turning up on time and working in an office and/or running a team or site, you are still running a business, and are also being run by your story. All of the things that you deem possible, or not, are based on it. You may say, “That’s the truth, based on my experience,” and that’s fair enough, but it’s not the full picture. Your experience is not, in and of itself, doing anything: it’s your interpretation of that experience that forms your story, and that story is what you’re basing decision-making on.

