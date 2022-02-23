ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowell’s tribute, other honors for ‘Nightbirde’ Jane Marczewski

By Stephanie Thompson
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “America’s Got Talent” creator and judge, Simon Cowell, has opened up on social media about the death of “AGT” star and Ohio native Jane Marczewski.

Marczewski, also known as Nightbirde, died on Saturday at the age of 31 after a four-year battle with cancer, her family shared in a statement.

“Many remember her from America’s Got Talent, where she performed her song “It’s OK” and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up,” her family wrote.

Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion—even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus. We thank everyone for their messages of love and support”

Cowell, who gave the singer the Golden Buzzer after her stunning performance on the show last season, sent his love to her family in posts on Twitter and Instagram .

“Heart breaking news to hear about @_nightbirde, she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented. She made a huge impact on AGT and the world. Her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family,” wrote Cowell.

The show also paid tribute to Marczewski and her impact on the world in a Twitter post.

“Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.”

“AGT” host Terry Crews recently told “People Magazine” he hopes the show will honor Marczewski on an upcoming episode of the show.

“We have a new season of AGT coming up and I think it would be great to do something to just really highlight who she is, what she is,” said Crews. “She never stopped making music. She never, ever stopped! You know what I mean? Oh my God, it’s just inspirational — and a lesson.”

Previously, Crews posted an emotional message on Instagram .

“We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde ‘s Passing,” wrote Crews. “Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde ⚡️”

“AGT” judge Howie Mandel tweeted about Nightbirde Monday, writing that she was a “bright inspirational light in all our lives.”

“We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to have met, heard and known her,” Mandel wrote.

Marczewski’s social media accounts now have a link to the “Nightbirde Memorial Fund” on GoFundMe, with a $500,000 goal “to donate to cancer research & give grants/support to those who may be unable to afford the treatment they need.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

