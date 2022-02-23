‘Chicago PD’ star details dramatic water rescue scene
(NBC) — NBC’s “One Chicago” returns Wednesday with new episodes for all three dramas.
“Chicago PD” caps the night off with an episode spotlighting one of its characters in a life or death rescue situation.NBC drops new ‘Law & Order’ trailer
For detective Hailey Upton, who is played by actress Tracy Spiridakos, going out for a simple jog quickly evolves into something much bigger when she witnesses a car drive over a bridge into the Chicago River.
“It was all around just a really, really amazing, amazing experience,” said Spiridakos.
Upton winds up jumping into the frigid river to try to rescue the occupants which — from a TV perspective — is even more complicated than it sounds.
“I’m more of like a cannonball person,” said Spiridakos about jumping into the water. “So that was probably the hardest part was like, ‘How do I do this and look like I know what I’m doing.’”
Stunt double Kelly Scarangello helped Spiridakos complete the scene.
“Kelly is amazing, said Spiridakos. “My stunt double. So she did the things that I am not capable of.”
But Spiradakos did spend two days in a much warmer water tank for the close-up shots.‘The Courtship’ puts old twist on new reality dating show
“I was surprised myself at how long I could hold my breath, which was good,” said Spiridakos. “ And also opening your eyes underwater. I couldn’t really see much, so trying to gauge where the camera is to make sure that I’m looking close to lens and all that stuff was, was different but a bit more of a challenge.”
And in true “Chicago PD” fashion the aftermath of the rescue takes a twist.
“The whole team has to get involved to, to solve the mystery,” said Spiridakos.
All in a day’s work on the “PD” set.
“You’re hanging out with your friends all day and laughing,” said Spiridakos. “It’s a really incredible job. And I feel really grateful to have that.”
Even if means getting a little wet.
Watch an all-new "One Chicago" Wednesday starting with "Chicago Med" at 8 p.m., followed by "Chicago Fire" at 9 p.m. and "Chicago PD" at 10 p.m., on NBC4.
