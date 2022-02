AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating what they're calling a "suspicious death" in northeast Austin on Thursday. Police responded at approximately 9:15 a.m. to 9345 E. U.S. 290, which is the Eryngo Hills apartment complex. The APD said the 911 call indicated a man had been shot at the apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds by an apartment door. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:47 a.m., APD said.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO