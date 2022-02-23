ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

3 Indiana counties back in blue as COVID cases, positivity rate drop

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMxSK_0eMvFFPw00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 63 additional COVID-19 deaths and 935 new cases as it signaled upcoming changes to its coronavirus dashboard.

The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 8.3% with a rate of 15.2% positive for unique individuals.

Poison Control issues warning about COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The omicron variant was found in 99.4% of samples tested statewide, with delta found in 0.6% of samples.

The Indiana Department of Health also announced upcoming changes to its coronavirus dashboard. Going forward, the agency will no longer display data for unique individual positivity rate and unique individuals tested. The fields will be removed from the dashboard.

The health department said the changes would better reflect the current state of the pandemic. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box attributed the changes to the increased use of at-home COVID-19 tests.

“Due to the increased availability and use of home tests that are not reported to the state, the unique individual positivity and unique individuals tested fields no longer provide an accurate reflection of COVID-19 testing in our state,” Box said.

The state will publish a new Indiana youth COVID-19 dashboard to reflect cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations among Hoosiers 0 to 19. The new youth dashboard will replace the school dashboard effective Monday.

Box noted that schools are no longer required to report cases to the state, making the current school dashboard obsolete.

The agency said 1,220 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,754,636 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,680,272 individuals are fully vaccinated. The state has administered more than 1.7 million booster doses.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SpMRy_0eMvFFPw00
    Image via Indiana Department of Health
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ekd6a_0eMvFFPw00
    The COVID-19 transmission map for February 16, 2022 (left) compared to February 23, 2022 (right)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D15XR_0eMvFFPw00
    Development of the state’s coronavirus transmission map from October 7, 2020, through Feb. 23, 2022.

The County Metric map shows 4 Indiana counties in Red, with 42 in Orange, 43 in Yellow and 3 in the Blue category.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Will omicron bring us closer to herd immunity against COVID?

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,090 total COVID-19 patients: 885 confirmed and 205 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department said 20.9% of ICU beds and 79.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

Indiana has reported 1,678,628 total positive cases and 21,818 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are also 875 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Overdose deaths continue to set records, driven by fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Coroner’s office saw its highest number of overdose deaths ever in 2021. Numbers show 33 people died of a drug overdose last year, up from 31 in 2020 and 24 in 2019. “Unfortunately I’m not surprised,” Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said. “It’s just a trend that we’re seeing […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers consider changing turn signal requirement

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers could change when a driver needs to use turn signals. Right now, using a turn signal in Indiana is actually required under two different statutes. But now there is discussion of making it just one. “It’s just removing these impossibilities,” said Chris Daniels of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council. “It’s removing […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IPS updates districtwide COVID-19 protocols

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Monday, there will be updated COVID-19 protocols in place for all schools in the Indianapolis Public Schools system. Thursday the district updated its website with the changes, which are being made with guidance from the Marion County Public Health Department, the Indiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

J&J, distributors finalize $26B landmark opioid settlement

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors finalized nationwide settlements over their role in the opioid addiction crisis Friday, an announcement that clears the way for $26 billion to flow to nearly every state and local government in the U.S. Taken together, the settlements are the largest to date among […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
FOX59

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
FOX59

IN Focus: Lawmakers debate controversial education, permitless carry bills as end of session nears

INDIANAPOLIS – With the end of the 2022 legislative session quickly approaching, Indiana lawmakers are still debating the fates of several controversial bills, while trying to find a path forward for others. Senators recently heard several hours of testimony on House Bill 1077, which would have originally eliminated handgun permits altogether. It received a mixed […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#New Youth#Health Department#Poison Control#Dashboard#Omicron#State Health#Hoosiers 0
FOX59

Experts say new metrics ‘make sense’ for relaxing masks indoors

INDIANAPOLIS — The CDC announced significant changes in the fight against COVID-19, loosening federal guidelines on masks in indoor public spaces. As cases continue downward, officials are shifting metrics to include more of a focus on hospitalizations and capacity. Using new metrics, most of the country can go without masks in indoor spaces, as long […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man sentenced to 22 years in death of Indiana infant girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge sentenced a man to 22 years in prison on Friday, accepting the terms of a plea agreement in the death of a five-month-old girl. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported that 26-year-old Efrain Gonzalez pleaded guilty in October to one count of battery resulting in death of a person […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Avon woman recognized for making an impact at Camp Atterbury

AVON — The city of Avon announced Friday their February 2022 winner for the Avon Nova award, Chelsea Neiswinger. Chelsea, her husband Brad, and their two sons, have been residents of Avon since 2017. Chelsea currently owns and operates her own online media company from her home which she recently utilized to help families in […]
AVON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Knox man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. KNOX, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Knox Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Victor Greene, 66, a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 220 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with dark blue sweatpants […]
KNOX, IN
FOX59

IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss Ukraine, new Supreme Court nominee

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the Russian invasion of Ukraine? How do they see the conflict playing out on the world stage? In the video above, panelists Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Robin Winston, Tony Samuel, and Mike Murphy discuss the latest news in Eastern Europe. Plus, we get their thoughts on President […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Neighbors lose fight to stop rezoning for sewage treatment plant

INDIANAPOLIS — West side neighbors lost their fight against the rezoning of a property in the 900 block of South Tibbs Avenue to make way for construction of a new sewage water treatment plant. An investigator for the Metropolitan Development Commission told a hearing examiner that while communities need sewage treatment plants, no one wants […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Crash outside Bloomington leaves 16-year-old dead

MONROE COUNTY– Friday, just after 10:00 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash near the 3700 block of Lost Man’s Lane in west Monroe County near Ellettsville. According to police, the vehicle is said to have left the road and flipped over. Preliminary investigation shows that speed may have been a factor […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating death with suspicious circumstances

Update: This investigation has now been ruled a homicide. ———————————————————————————————————————— INDIANAPOLIS — A call on the near northeast side leads to a death investigation with what IMPD said involves suspicious circumstances. Officers were called to the 2400 block of Hillside Avenue just after 8 p.m. Friday. Homicide detectives are on scene as part of the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

INDOT: Ohio Street closing Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting tomorrow, Ohio Street will be closed between College Avenue and New York Street. This closure is to allow for structure demolition, pile driving operations, and drainage installation. Closure is expected to continue through March 20. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to New York Street during the closure.
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy