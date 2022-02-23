ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-26 14:53:00 Expires: 2022-03-01 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ventura County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 15:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ventura County Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. Coldest in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 11:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are occurring This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 14:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The Winter Weather Warning covers elevations above 2500 feet within the eastern Douglas foothills, including portions of Highway 138. All other areas, including Steamboat and Toketee Falls, are included in the Winter Weather Advisory. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event which will come in the form of showers, with snow occurring over a period of two days. Heaviest snowfall rates are expected Monday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky East central Hickman County in western Kentucky * Until 645 AM CST. * At 626 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cayce, or near Hickman, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cayce around 630 AM CST. Fulgham around 640 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
FULTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Oregon, Shannon by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 03:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Oregon; Shannon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Shannon and Oregon Counties through 315 AM CST At 230 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Eminence to near Thayer. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ozark National Scenic Riverways Grand Gulf State Park Thayer... Winona Alton... Birch Tree Eminence... Koshkonong Thomasville... Myrtle Wilderness... Midridge Couch... Alley Spring West Eminence... Greer MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OREGON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 09:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carter FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Carter, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. Portions of southwest Virginia, including the following independent city, City of Bristol. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 150 PM EST, Widespread rain has fallen over saturated soils. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Johnson City, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Elizabethton, Erwin, Mountain City, Hampton, Central, Pine Crest, Walnut Hill, Banner Hill, Unicoi, Bluff City, Watauga, Hunter, Sadie, Doeville, Elk Mills, Morril`s Cave and South Holston Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hempstead, Howard, Nevada, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Nevada; Sevier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hempstead, eastern Sevier, southeastern Howard and northwestern Nevada Counties through 730 AM CST At 700 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mineral Springs, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nashville, Mineral Springs, Dierks, Blevins, Tollette, Ben Lomond, Corinth, Center Point, McCaskill, Ozan, Silver Ridge, Boughton, Muddy Fork, Lebanon, Provo and Browntown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Broome, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Broome; Sullivan; Tioga WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Prepare for power outages. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett Counties. In West Virginia, Western Mineral County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Downed trees, limbs and power outages are likely, especially given added stress on ice-laden trees and power lines. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-21 20:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft Light to Moderate Snow Tonight Bands of light to moderate snow will be possible this evening through early Tuesday morning across the middle and upper Arkansas River Valley as well as the Pikes Peak region. At this time, minor amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, though isolated amounts around 4 inches will be possible. Given the arrival of much colder air tonight, any snow will likely accumulate on area roadways. Those traveling tonight into early Tuesday morning across these areas, and especially along the Highway 50 and I-25 corridors, should be prepared for patchy snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Coastal York, Interior York by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Coastal York; Interior York WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Potential exists for greater than 6 inches of snowfall. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to low visibility and snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Potential exists for heavy snow bands and snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour during the Friday morning commute.
YORK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing Target Area: San Diego County Inland Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 AM PST Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A slow warming trend will occur into the weekend, where Friday morning may also see temperatures near 32 degrees.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 09:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA THROUGH 10AM EST Low-level moisture trapped near the surface has lead to patchy dense fog development this morning, mainly outside of the North Carolina mountains and outside of the Charlotte Metro area. A few locations are reporting visibilities one-quarter mile or less. Visibility WILL continue to fluctuate over the next two hours, but the fog should start to lift between 9 and 10 AM EST. Allow extra travel time and stopping distance if traveling this morning. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter fog.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 21:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis Light wintry precipitation possible over portions of the Mid- South through tonight An approaching upper level disturbance combined with cold surface high pressure across the region will result in a couple bouts of light wintry precipitation across the Mid-South through tonight. Scattered areas of light sleet and light freezing rain are possible this morning across the Mid-South. Little or no accumulations are expected though a bridge or overpass could become briefly slick. Widespread precipitation will develop along and south of I-40 later this afternoon into tonight. Areas along and south of I-40, where precipitation amounts will be heavier will remain liquid. Areas north of I-40, where temperatures will hover closer to the freezing mark, could see a light wintry mix. Little if any accumulations are expected at this time though some slick bridges and overpasses are possible. While these minor bouts of winter weather are not expected to produce significant impacts caution is advised while traveling across the Mid-South through tonight as conditions can change. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 00:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for a storm total of 2 to 4 inches with highest totals over the far northwest, sleet accumulations of around three quarters of an inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Damage to trees and power lines is possible.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Highlands, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 23:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Northwest Highlands, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes portions of I-40 and U.S. Highway 550 along and west of the Continental Divide. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and blowing snow may create areas of poor visibility at times.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bland, Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 00:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bland; Grayson; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following counties, Bland, Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1015 PM EST, emergency management reported heavy rain in the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Beech Fork, Bluestone River, Big Horse Creek, Blue Spring Creek, Big Creek, Big Reed Island Creek, Beaverdam Creek, Bear Branch and Beaver Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wytheville... Galax Bland... Marion Richlands... Bluefield Tazewell - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch, with locally two tenths of an inch in the higher elevations. Snow and sleet accumulations less than a half inch are also possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northern Maryland and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light mixed precipitation may occur at times today, but a prolonged period of freezing rain will lead to greater impacts tonight into Friday morning.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Northern Washoe County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 02:29:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional light snow is possible through the day. Check with NDOT for the latest road condition information.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blackfoot Mountains, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 12:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-24 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blackfoot Mountains; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS EVENING ACROSS THE EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY, LOWER SNAKE PLAIN, AND ADJACENT HIGHLANDS Light, fluffy snow will continue into the evening with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches likely. Areas from Blackfoot to Pocatello to American Falls could see up to 3 inches, especially on the benches. Slick roads are possible into the evening. Anyone planning to travel this afternoon and evening should prepare for slick conditions and slow travel. Plan extra time to reach your destination, slow down while driving, and leave plenty of extra space between you and other vehicles.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID

