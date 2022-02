Libraries are a vital part of a community, and the Fergus Falls Public Library has been serving its community since 1872. Over those 150 years, the library has expanded and adapted to the ever changing times. One organization that helps the library thrive and evolve is the Friends of the Library in Fergus Falls (FFPL). And recently, FFPL donated over $17,000 to support various library programming and resources.

