Children aged between five and 11 will be offered the coronavirus vaccine in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said.Scotland follows in the footsteps of Wales, who announced on Tuesday that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) had recommended the move.Based on the same advice – which has yet to be formally published – Scottish ministers also approved the change.Work is currently under way to develop how vaccinations could be delivered, with more information expected when the programme is finalised.“Although it has yet to be published officially by the JCVI, like colleagues in Wales we have received advice from the...

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO