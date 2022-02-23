ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTA leader discusses subway safety plan after series of attacks

By Dan Mannarino, Allen Levine, Hazel Sanchez
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It is Day Three of Mayor Eric Adams’ subway safety plan rollout, which followed a series of subway attacks that continued until early this week.

Janno Lieber, MTA chairman and CEO, joined PIX11 Morning News Wednesday to discuss in detail what the MTA is doing in coordination with the Adams administration to make subways safer. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

