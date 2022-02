BOSTON (CBS) — After more than 11 years as president and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association, Tom Grilk is stepping down. The B.A.A. announced Wednesday that Grilk will be transitioning into a senior advisor role in May after the Boston Marathon on April 18. Grilk will stay on as president and CEO through April 30. “It has been an enormous and gratifying privilege to lead the B.A.A. and to serve with a magnificent group of colleagues who have been instrumental in the organization’s development and growth,” said Grilk. “These include my fellow staff members at the B.A.A.; our Board of Governors;...

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO