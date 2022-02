With Thursday Night Football headed to Amazon, the network is looking for someone to step in as the face of its football broadcast. According to recent reports from Andrew Marchand of the NY Post, Amazon has honed in on Kirk Herbstreit as a top target for its NFL coverage. Amazon has swung and missed on its previous three candidates, Troy Aikman, Sean McVay, and John Lynch, and is now reportedly turning its attention to Herbstreit, who is the lead analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay, and the network’s top college football commentator.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO