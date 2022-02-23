ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Perkins: Celtics should retire Ray Allen’s number

By Khari Thompson
Boston
 4 days ago

"Paul got his jersey retired. 'KG' getting his jersey retired in a few weeks. Hey man, retire Ray Allen's jersey."

Ray Allen reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Celtics had 15 players represented on the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team at the All-Star break this past weekend. Of those players, all of them either already have their retired numbers hanging in the TD Garden rafters or, in the case of Kevin Garnett, soon will.

All, that is, except one: Ray Allen.

The superstar sharpshooter, who remains one of the most prolific three-point shooters in NBA history, played six seasons with the Celtics, winning one of his two NBA championships in Boston in 2008 before earning another ring with LeBron James and the Miami Heat in 2013.

His defection to Miami after the 2012 season famously rankled Paul Pierce and Garnett. Allen also notably entered the Hall of Fame as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, the team that drafted him, and not with Boston, where he won his first title.

But after a viral clip of Pierce and Garnett appearing to give Allen the cold shoulder at the NBA75 celebration (which Allen seemed to return in kind), Pierce posted a photo to his Instagram of the three Celtics together and smiling — a sign that their rift may be mending after all.

For former Celtics teammate and current ESPN personality Kendrick Perkins, that reunion was a long time coming.

“I am so happy Paul, Ray, and ‘KG’ came together,” Perkins said on ESPN’s “Swagu and Perk” show with Marcus Spears. “I don’t care if it was just for a photo. Because with that photo, there was some kind of conversation … That touched me in a different way.

“This is not only guys that we won a championship with together. We spent Thanksgiving together. We spent Christmas together. We spent Halloween together, all of us collectively, at Ray’s house. So whatever basketball decisions were made and how that went down, I don’t even give a damn about that. Because at the end of the day, our brotherhood and what we built is bigger than that.”

Perkins went on to say his own strong relationship with the Celtics extends to the team’s ownership, including Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca: “They came to my wedding … I love ’em.”

But the longtime NBA big man thinks it’s time for his old organization to “put an end to the pettiness” and give Allen his due as a franchise legend.

“Paul got his jersey retired. ‘KG’ getting his jersey retired in a few weeks. Hey man, retire Ray Allen’s jersey,” Perkins said to vocal agreement from Spears. “Let’s everyone just stop with the bull—-. Stop it now, and retire Ray Allen’s jersey, man.”

