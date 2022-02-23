Texans draft Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton in pre-combine mock

The Houston Texans could use an upgrade in the secondary, and they may be able to find such an impact player at No. 3 overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

According to Daniel Jeremiah from NFL.com, the Texans select Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton in his recent mock draft ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine.

I wouldn’t be shocked if the Texans tried to trade down from this spot. They have so many needs. If they stay here, Hamilton’s versatility and playmaking ability would make a lot of sense.

Hamilton would provide the Texans with a safety who could play multiple positions for them in the secondary, not simply centerfield. Adding the 6-4, 219-pound defensive back would at least in theory have a safety that was at replacement level for Justin Reid, who is set to hit free agency. In the coming years, Houston could elevate the position with Hamilton’s growth at the pro level.

The Jacksonville Jaguars take Alabama tackle Evan Neal No. 1 overall in Jeremiah’s mock. The Detroit Lions go with the local kid in Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is mostly linked to Houston in mock drafts, goes as far as No. 9 to the Atlanta Falcons. The first quarterback doesn’t come off the board until Pitt’s Kenny Pickett at No. 18 overall to the New Orleans Saints.

General manager Nick Caserio has said the Texans are “open for business” when it comes to the No. 3 overall selection. Houston would have to hope that one of the quarterback prospects in the draft were hot enough that the Texans could have a bidding war for their spot in the first round. Otherwise the Texans would have to initiate the trade-back from No. 3 overall, and Caserio may be content to take the best player available with a top-5 selection.