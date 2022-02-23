ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
X-Session with The Wombats

Cover picture for the articleWe kicked off the first X-Session of the year with The Wombats!. Watch them perform “Method...

The Key Studio Sessions: Froggy

Considering that they only last week celebrated the one-year anniversary of their debut EP, Bucks County punk trio Froggy has accomplished a lot. They opened for Catbite’s sold-out album release party at PhilaMOCA and gigged with personal heroes like The Dead Milkmen’s Joe Jack Talcum. They manifested a convenience store sponsorship for their song “7-Eleven Nachos” and got a sleek music video out of the deal. They’ve been celebrated everywhere from Doylestown Pride to Left Of the Dial Live and Preston and Steve’s Campout For Hunger.
The Wombats play high-energy, 1-note set at The Regency Ballroom

For concertgoers at San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom on Monday night, the three-day weekend was the perfect opportunity to be back on their feet dancing. The Wombats, the Liverpool group known for zany, indie-rock-leaning pop songs, drew a crowd of staunch fans ready for the band’s high-energy live show.
Jabari Banks Portrait Session

New fresh prince Jabari Banks is ready to conquer 'Bel-Air'. The producers of “Bel-Air,” the new dramatic take on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," knew they had big shoes to fill when looking for their lead actor. The character of Will was originally played by Will Smith. They found him in Jabari Banks, a 23-year-old newcomer whom, like Smith, is also from west Philadelphia and a musician. Banks is preparing to release an EP later this year. He read Smith's autobiography “Will” for inspiration. The first three episodes of “Bel-Air” debuted Sunday after the Super Bowl on Peacock. A new episode drops each Thursday.
Wombats frontman has kids, a #1 album and song-related NFTs

Wombats frontman Matthew “Murph” Murphy wasn’t looking for serious life lessons when the pandemic hit, but he found them just the same. The Liverpool native had recently married hotelier Akemi Topel and settled down with her in Los Angeles, where they were raising their two young daughters, Dylan and Kai. Maintaining grace under lockdown pressure required not only his trademark gallows-grim humor, but a humble gratitude for everyday miracles. He was reminded of this whenever he compared notes with band drummer Dan Haggis, who was living in London, sans kids.
Old School Appetizers That Are Classics for a Reason

The idea of eating something small or light to begin a meal may have started centuries ago in China and become widespread in Europe by way of Russia, probably migrating to the United States with British settlers.  Such preliminary dishes are known to us today primarily under two names: appetizers and hors d’oeuvres. The first […]
‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.
‘Happy Days’: One Guest Star Was the First Actor Discovered on ‘Don Adams’ Screen Test’

One Happy Days guest star was the first person to ever win the 1975 series Don Adams’ Screen Test. Unless you grew up in the 70s, you probably don’t know much, if anything, about the series, though. Don Adams’ Screen Test was a game show that only ran for a season. But it was pretty groundbreaking for its time. And it may have set the pace for the hundreds of reality series to come.
1883 Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

Created by Taylor Sheridan, ‘1883‘ is a Western drama TV series that serves as a prequel to ‘Yellowstone.’ It chronicles the journey of the Dutton family from Texas to Montana, as they try to find a new life away from poverty and despair. On their expedition, they are guided by skilled cowboys and former soldiers Shea and Thomas. The two men lead the wagon carrying the Duttons and several other immigrants through the challenges of the Great Plains, as they all hope to arrive at the virgin frontier.
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of February 28

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?. We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya. Astro Overview:. The New Moon in Pisces on March 2nd, which compliments the...
