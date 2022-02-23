X-Session with The Wombats

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.

