Deconstructing Frederick Douglass: Colman Domingo voices an American legend in new HBO documentary

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe was a Maryland slave who taught himself to read and write, then escaped to New York disguised as a sailor. At just 20 years old, young Frederick Douglass took his first steps to becoming one of the most prominent voices in civil rights history. That journey is the focus of...

Syracuse.com

Where can I watch HBO’s ‘Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches’? Air time, streaming, trailer

Anti-slavery activist Frederick Douglass’ words will be honored in a HBO-produced special. “Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” premieres on HBO on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The film also will be available to stream on HBO Max or Hulu + Live TV (free trial). The production consists of actors reading Douglass’ words and providing context for his life story. Douglass’ voice was never recorded, so this film seeks to portray the gravity of his speeches and relate them to current events, according to HBO.
TV & VIDEOS
Winston-Salem Journal

Byron Williams: The complexity of Frederick Douglass

February is the month set aside to commemorate the historical achievements of African Americans. Originated in 1926 by historian Carter G. Woodson, February was chosen for the annual commemoration to, in part, coincide with the birthday (Feb. 14) of Frederick Douglass. The life of Douglass is one of the most...
ROCHESTER, NY
People

Jeffrey Wright and More Honor a Legend in Frederick Douglass in Five Speeches — First Look

A new HBO documentary special is taking a closer look at a major historical figure's legacy. The new special, titled Frederick Douglass in Five Speeches, intends to dive deeper than the average traditional biographical documentary. The one-hour feature aims to explore the life and career of Frederick Douglass, one most famous anti-slavery activists in American history.
MOVIES
Maryland Reporter

Happy Birthday, Frederick Douglass! The Maryland native founded newspapers to allow Black writers to tell their own stories

Editor’s note: Frederick Douglass, born into slavery in Talbot County, Maryland, had no record of his date of birth in February 1818. But he celebrated it on Feb. 14 because his mother called him “Little Valentine.” He was “rented” out to work in Baltimore where he learned to read (against the law) and was to become one of the most famous abolitionists, writers, editors and speakers. He was also the most famous Black Republican and an adviser to Abraham Lincoln. He died Feb. 20, 1895 in Washington where he lived for many years at his home in Anacostia, now a National Historic Site.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
State
Maryland State
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: HBO’s ‘Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches’ re-creates the power of the 19th century activist’s words

Frederick Douglass was widely considered the most electric speaker of the 19th century. But books and documentaries inherently can’t do justice to the abolitionist’s powerful voice, of which there are no known recordings. Undeterred, the makers of the new hour-long HBO documentary “Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” came...
TV & VIDEOS
defpen

HBO Shares ‘The Larry David Story’ Documentary Trailer

Having secured 27 Primetime Emmy Award nomination, three Golden Globe Award nominations and a place in television history, Larry David stands out as one of the most important comics of the last 30 years. With that said, it comes as no surprise that HBO has put together a feature-length documentary about the life and career of the legendary creative.
TV & VIDEOS
Times and Democrat

Frederick Douglass film, others to be screened in St. Matthews

Actors' Theatre of South Carolina will begin free public screening events Sunday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. with a screening of a video of the highly acclaimed play, ”Frederick Douglass, No Turning Back,” in partnership with the Calhoun County Library. Following screenings, South Carolina Humanities scholars Damon L....
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
Person
Nicole Beharie
Person
Colman Domingo
Person
Denzel Whitaker
Person
Jonathan Majors
Person
David Blight
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Washington Times

Apple TV series recasts Frederick Douglass as Lincoln’s equal

It’s time to reinvent Frederick Douglass as the equal of Abraham Lincoln in the 19th-century fight to end slavery in the U.S., according to the historian behind Apple TV’s new “Lincoln’s Dilemma” series. David S. Reynolds said the streaming series that premieres Friday reflects a...
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Larry David Documentary to Premiere on HBO Max in March

A two-part documentary about Larry David, titled “The Larry David Story,” will premiere on HBO Max on March 1. The HBO original doc captures David’s rise to comedy stardom, from his start in standup to co-creating “Seinfeld” to leading 11 seasons of the ground-breaking “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Euphoria’: Colman Domingo Takes Us Inside Rue and Ali’s Relationship, Teases a Romance with Leslie

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6 deals with a Rue (Zendaya) in withdrawal. After the chilling events of last week’s Euphoria — which ended with Rue narrowly escaping a fate being trafficked — our leading lady is making what appears to be progress. But it’s rough. It’s difficult for Rue’s mother Leslie (Nika King) to continue to advocate for her troubled daughter and it’s hard for Rue to deal with the physical side effects of withdrawal. However the hardest thing Rue has to do seems to be calling her sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo) on the phone to apologize.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

HBO's Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches finally gives the Black abolitionist his due

"From teaching himself how to read to enacting what scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. described as 'one of the most unusual escape stories in all of the literature about slavery,' Frederick Douglass's life is worthy of its own feature," says Melanie McFarland. "He designed it to be seen as such, molding his celebrity in part by becoming the most photographed Black man of his time. Nevertheless, he usually shows up a co-star in documentaries about other 19th century leaders, as is the case in two recent Lincoln documentary series or the fictional series The Good Lord Bird. Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches is a step toward remedying this, making Douglass the hero by way of his writings and impact on American history and bringing them life through the voices and observations of six prominent actors, including Jonathan Majors and Jeffrey Wright."
TV & VIDEOS
Esquire

Colman Domingo Explains Why Ali Forgives Rue, and That Moment of Flirtation With Her Mother

The spectre of death has hung over the second season of Euphoria, with ominous symbols warning of the end for Rue (Zendaya), Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane), and even Rue’s sponsor Ali. In episode three, Rue goes for Ali’s jugular, a move which in turn inspires a flash of violence from him. The question of whether Ali would be pushed to relapse, and potentially even overdose, hovered in the distance of the hectic car chase that was episode five, with no appearance from the man who has become a substitute father figure for Rue.
TV SERIES
