Jennifer Lopez, 52, just opened up about raising her 13-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, and what she said pulled at our heartstrings! The Marry Me star sat down for the February cover story interview with Stellar Magazine and talked about how her relationships with each child are beginning to change as they go through adolescence. Lopez shares the twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and pointed out that she “misses” when they were younger as they are now just a few years shy of early adulthood.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO